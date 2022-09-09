Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

