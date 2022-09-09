BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $696.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $666.16 and its 200-day moving average is $671.81.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

