BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $588.69

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.69 ($7.11) and traded as high as GBX 596 ($7.20). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 581 ($7.02), with a volume of 410,723 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 589.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 668.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 556.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

