Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. Sells 5,033 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. 493,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after buying an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

