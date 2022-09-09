Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

