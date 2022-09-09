Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $365.88 million, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

