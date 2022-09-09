Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Stock Price Up 0%

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €67.76 ($69.14) and last traded at €67.02 ($68.39). 357,147 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €67.00 ($68.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.33.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.