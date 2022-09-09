Bridge Oracle Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.39 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $23.39 million and approximately $426,775.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

