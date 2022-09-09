Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

