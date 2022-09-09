Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,574 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

