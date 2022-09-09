Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,003 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $41.06 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

