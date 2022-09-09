Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $291.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.29. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

