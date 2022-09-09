Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases 11,702 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Steven Madden makes up 1.0% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,304,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

