Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.6 %

FND stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

