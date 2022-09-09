Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,799,177 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799,177 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $86,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 597.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 791.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,492,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $40,980,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Li Auto by 25.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,860,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Up 2.5 %

LI stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 236,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

