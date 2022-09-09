Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 77,553 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,553 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of McKesson worth $78,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,306,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,688,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock worth $2,920,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.81. 7,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,474. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.97.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

