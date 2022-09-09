Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 861,685 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,685 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $360,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

