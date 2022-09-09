Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 886,068 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,068 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $58,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,873,000 after acquiring an additional 233,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. 55,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,764. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

