Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,413 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Dollar General worth $137,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $93,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.77. 20,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,740. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.33.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

