Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 299,588 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,588 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $101,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after buying an additional 518,570 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.92. 114,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.02. The company has a market cap of $387.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

