Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 77,553 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,553 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $78,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.4 %

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $2,920,734. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.81. 7,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

