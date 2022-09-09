Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 519,938 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of JD.com worth $123,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in JD.com by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 643,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,257,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 101,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,136. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

