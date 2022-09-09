Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,141,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 519,938 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of JD.com worth $123,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in JD.com by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 643,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,257,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.com Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 101,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,136. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JD.com Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.