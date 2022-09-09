Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,451 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $82,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,138. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.