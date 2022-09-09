Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 1.33% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,047,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 224,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,674,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

