Bridgewater Associates LP Has $280.79 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.29% of Target worth $280,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $394,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Target stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.07. 82,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,159. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

