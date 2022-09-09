Bridgewater Associates LP Has $600.45 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,182 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.4% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of Walmart worth $600,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 47.1% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $907,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.66. 80,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.