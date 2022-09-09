Bridgewater Associates LP Has $65.36 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,411 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.18. 242,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,488,826. The stock has a market cap of $349.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.