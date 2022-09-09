Bridgewater Associates LP Has $67.49 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,624,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,447 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $67,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $23,933,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,431,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,336,000 after buying an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 28,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,058. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

