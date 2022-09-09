Bridgewater Associates LP Has $70.83 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,227 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $70,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,433,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.05. 33,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,955. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.47. The stock has a market cap of $303.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

