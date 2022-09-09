Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.37% of BeiGene worth $72,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $81,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,670 shares of company stock worth $546,229 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.36. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.65. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day moving average is $170.85.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

