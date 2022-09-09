Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,646,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,484 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $117,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 79,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,492. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

