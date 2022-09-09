Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 1,083,108 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083,108 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.27% of XPeng worth $59,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. 312,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,925,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.23. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

