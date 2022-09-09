British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 2.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,224,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,084,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 74,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

