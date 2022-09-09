Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. JinkoSolar makes up about 1.6% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 441.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 260,765 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.03.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

