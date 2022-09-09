Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $511.93 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

