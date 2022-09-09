Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.12

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1086478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRMK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $817.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

Insider Transactions at Broadmark Realty Capital

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 206,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

