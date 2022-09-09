Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT at $66.70

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.70.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
BNP Paribas stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
