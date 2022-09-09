Brokerages Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. GoPro has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Insider Activity

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. GoPro’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth $6,327,000. FMR LLC raised its position in GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $5,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 98.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 549,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GoPro by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 489,710 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.