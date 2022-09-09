Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $24.40

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMUX. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Immunic Price Performance
Immunic stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.98. Immunic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunic (IMUX)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.