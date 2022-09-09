Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $24.40

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMUX. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.98. Immunic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Immunic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

