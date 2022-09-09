BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 6.78% of BRP worth $450,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $68.97 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

