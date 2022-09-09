BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 6.78% of BRP worth $450,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $68.97 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BRP Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.