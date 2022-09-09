BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 48,043 shares.The stock last traded at $65.03 and had previously closed at $65.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

About BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 205.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,781 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $34,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $39,790,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

