Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $42,097.50 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,316. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

