Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Up 0.9%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 555 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 555 ($6.71). Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($6.65).

Caffyns Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 549.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 556.31. The firm has a market cap of £14.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Caffyns alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £26,300 ($31,778.64).

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.