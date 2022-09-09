Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.89

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.89 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.02). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 85.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 81,149 shares traded.

Cairn Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.71. The stock has a market cap of £602.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,734.00.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

