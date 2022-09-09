Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Increases Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cairn Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.07) on Friday. Cairn Homes has a 52 week low of GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.80 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,746.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.71.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

