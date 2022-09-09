Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Increases Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cairn Homes Trading Up 1.6 %
Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.07) on Friday. Cairn Homes has a 52 week low of GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.80 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,746.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.71.
