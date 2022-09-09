Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $220.00

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.