Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

