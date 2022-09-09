Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.37

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.37 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 59.14 ($0.71). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.72), with a volume of 50,159 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.34. The company has a market capitalization of £95.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

