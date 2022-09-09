Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.37

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.37 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 59.14 ($0.71). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.72), with a volume of 50,159 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Capital & Regional Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.34. The company has a market capitalization of £95.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.26.
Capital & Regional Cuts Dividend
About Capital & Regional
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.
Recommended Stories
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.