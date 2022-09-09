Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of CPRI opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Capri by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capri by 36.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Capri by 131.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

