CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 4.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.12. 3,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 21.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,649,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,755 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CareMax by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 174,993 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.