Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,512. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day moving average is $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $222.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.